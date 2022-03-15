SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host an artist talk and reception with Koichi Yamamoto March 18.
The artist talk will take place at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the reception at SAGE from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
According to SAGE, Yamamoto is an artist who merges the traditional and contemporary by creating unique and innovative approaches to the language of printmaking.
Yamamoto was born in Osaka, Japan, in 1967. He moved to Dayton, Wyoming, in 1983 at age 15. His experience in northern Wyoming formed interest in natural science and art. He completed a bachelor's degree in 1992 at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon, then moved to Krakow, Poland, and later Bratislava Academy of Fine Arts in Slovakia to study traditional copper engravings. He also studied in Academy of Fine Arts in Poznan, Poland, in 1996, before completing a master's degree at University of Alberta, Canada, in 1999. He also worked as a textile designer in Fredericia, Denmark, in 2000.
For additional information about Yamamoto or the events, see artinsheridan.com.