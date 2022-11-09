SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts scheduled two art classes for the month of November.
First, Ashley Cooper will teach a variety printmaking workshop Nov. 11 from 6-7 p.m. and Nov. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
SAGE members and students pay $50, while nonmembers pay $75. The class is for beginners to intermediate-level artists.
Second, Jenny Footle will conduct a choreopoem poetry class Nov. 17 from 4:30-6 p.m. or Nov. 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
A choreopoem is a dance set to poetry. During the class, organizers hope participants will experience the healing power of integrating body, mind and spirit that is so often disconnected by trauma.
Participants will play with literal and abstract translations and learn how to build a sequence that incorporates levels, gestures, styles and other elements of dance to make a piece of art known as a choreopoem.
No previous dance experience is needed, and all levels are welcome to participate.
Cost is $45 for nonmembers and $35 for members.