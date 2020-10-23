SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will be closed through Oct. 26 due to staff exposure to people testing positive for COVID-19.
Staff said SAGE is taking this action out of abundant care and to not contribute to any further spread in the community.
The Word Art Workshop with Dan Lee is postponed and a new date and time will be announced at a later date.
Visit artinsheridan.com to view and purchase current artworks on display in the exhibition and member galleries. You can email sageinfo@sageart.org if you have any questions or wish to inquire about art purchases at this time.