SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is partnering with SAGE Community Arts and The Brinton Museum to host a two-day art celebration of legendary sculptor and painter Amedeo Modigliani.
Coined, “More Art: Modigliani,” this mini festival opens March 24 in the Mars Theater at 6 p.m. with a portraiture demonstration by contemporary Native American artist Robert Martinez, hosted by SAGE Community Arts. The celebration will conclude with the film “Great Art in Cinema: Maverick Modigiliani” on the WYO’s main stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the portraiture demonstration and movie cost $22 for adults and $18 for students. The cost for the movie only is $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office.
On March 25 at 5:30 p.m. The Brinton Museum will host an “Arts Along the Bighorns” lecture about Modigliani and his kindred connection to Sheridan. The lecture is followed by a prix fixe dinner inspired by the artist. Tickets for this event are available through The Brinton Museum and cost $75 per person.
Modigliani was an Italian painter and sculptor who worked mainly in France. He is known for portraits and nudes in a modern style characterized by a surreal elongation of faces, necks and figures that were not received well during his lifetime, but later became much sought-after. Modigliani spent his youth in Italy, where he studied the art of antiquity and the Renaissance. In 1906, he moved to Paris, where he came into contact with such artists as Pablo Picasso and Constantin Brâncusi. By 1912, Modigliani was exhibiting highly stylized sculptures with Cubists of the Section d'Or group at the Salon d’Automne.
This marks the first “More Art” collaboration between the WYO, SAGE and The Brinton.
Tickets and more information for these events can be found at wyotheater.com and thebrintonmuseum.org.