SHERIDAN — Registration is now open for an art workshop at SAGE Community Arts slated for August.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 to 14, SAGE members and nonmembers can learn drawing and painting with Jackie Jones and Dianne Panarelli Miller.
The two artists will provide informative demonstrations to help students see how to begin and finish a painting in one session with easy to understand instructions. They will work with participants on an individual basis to help them improve at each person's own speed.
This workshop will utilize the discipline of Academic Traditional Methods with the freedom of "Alla Prima" to help each person learn the fundamentals to create a painting that is structurally sound in color, composition and technique.
Participants will go outdoors to paint on location for this workshop, so all are asked to be prepared and dress appropriately. Whether a beginner or advanced artist, all will benefit from this group workshop, SAGE staff said in a press release. Instruction will be in oil paints, oil pastels or charcoal/chalk pastels.
SAGE members pay $475 with a coupon code and nonmembers pay $525 for the class. A $100 deposit is due at the time of registration to reserve your spot and is partially refundable if unforeseen circumstances cancel the class. Register online at artinsheridan.com.
Some scholarship assistance may be available for this workshop. Contact SAGE at sageinfo@sageart.org or call 307-674-1970 to check availability.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.