SHERIDAN — Jenny Footle will lead two days of choreopoetry classes at SAGE Community Arts this week.
A choreopoem is a dance set to poetry. During the classes set for Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 organizers hope participants will experience the healing power of integrating body, mind and spirit that is so often disconnected by trauma. Participants will play with literal and abstract translations, how to build a sequence that incorporates levels, gestures, styles and other elements of dance in order to make a piece of art known as a Choreopoem. No previous dance experience is needed, all levels welcome.