SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a color theory class with John Taft May 5-7.
Participants will begin with color theory foundations and the color wheel, and then move on to studying Richard Schmid’s famous color chart system to create personal color palettes. With a color wheel and charts by their side, participants will leave the workshop being able to identify what colors will precisely mix the desired color. This workshop is taught in oil.
The class will take place May 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $275 for SAGE members and $325 for nonmembers.
For additional information, see artinsheridan.com.