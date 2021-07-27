SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host an evening to celebrate its exhibition gallery “By Western Hands: Handcrafted Functional Art” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with refreshments provided.
The exhibition features pieces by 15 artists from across the region, including Andy Sanchez, Anne Beard, Chip Miller, Dan Rieple, Dennis Friedly, Jenny Booth, John Felten, John Gallis, Karey Dodge, Keoni Carlson, Kevin Showell, Loren and Lisa Skyhorse, Lynda Covert, Ron Shanor, Ryan Cole, Scott Armstrong, Shane Hughes, Tim Lozier and Tony Panarisi.
“By Western Hands” is an association of artisans who handcraft the finest functional art in America, preserving the legacy of Western design, according to a press release. Some of the pieces in the exhibition at SAGE will include techniques such as marquetry, carving, metalsmithing, leatherwork, woven basketry, engraving, embroidery, beadwork and more.
All of the artwork is functional — from a desk made especially for fly-tying, to rocking chairs, to a basket woven from pine needles and beadwork, the handmade pieces are heirloom quality and one of a kind. Purchases made from this exhibition directly support the artists and SAGE’s mission to inspire and build community through the visual arts in Sheridan.
SAGE and its partners for this event will be adhering to the current city and county COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols regarding food service and social distancing.
A virtual preview of the show is available at artinsheridan.com/bwh.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.