SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. July 5 at SAGE Community Arts.
This month’s presenters include sculptor Miya Hannan of Reno, Nevada; sculptor Rachel Lebo of St. Louis, Missouri; oil painter Aparna Sarkar of Brooklyn, New York; poet David Groff of New York, New York; painter Gretchen Batcheller of Malibu, California; and art writer and exhibition maker Sarah Darro of Asheville, North Carolina.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further creative development.
While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.