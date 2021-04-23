SHERIDAN — Stephanie Zier will host a jewelry workshop at SAGE Community Arts this weekend.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until finished, participants will explore combining fine silver metal clay with dichroic glass.
The class fee of $140 for SAGE members and $150 for nonmembers includes one dichroic glass cabochon, 20 gm fine silver clay, one fireable dichroic glass gemstone, tools and personal instruction for the project.
No prior experience is required. Register online at artinsheridan.com/classes.