SHERIDAN — The public is invited to the SAGE Community Arts Exhibition Gallery to view the 6th Annual National Juried Photography Show starting Tuesday through March 6.
SAGE will be hosting a hybrid in-person and Zoom reception Feb. 4 beginning in the gallery at 5 p.m. The juror, Keith F. Davis and participating photographers who are not able to attend in person, will be joining through Zoom. The most updated information for this event will be posted on the SAGE website and on the SAGE Community Arts Facebook page. Awards will start at 5:45 p.m.
A recording of the Zoom awards presentation will be available on the SAGE Community Arts YouTube Channel later that week.
This year’s Juried Photography Show features 34 photographs by artists from 14 different states. The finalist photographs were chosen by the juror, Keith F. Davis, from a pool of 423 entries by 107 photographers in 34 different states.
Several local photographers’ work was chosen, including that of Austin Akers, Tracy Boyle, Ray Green, Dainis Hazners, Heather Heitler, David Huebner, Rebecca Pickrel, John “Randy” Stout and Rebecca Syler. Davis will choose the four cash prize winners at the reception Feb. 4, and a People’s Choice Award will also be given, with voting available on the SAGE website or in-person at the gallery.
Photograph subjects range from portraits and daily life to landscapes and abstract compositions and include diverse printing methods such as monotype, cyanotype, silver gelatin and more.
The sixth Annual National Juried Photography Show is juried this year by Keith F. Davis, senior curator of photography at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and an advisor to the Hall Family Foundation, both located in Kansas City, Missouri.
In a career spanning more than 40 years, Davis has curated about 100 exhibitions and has lectured widely on the history of photography in the U.S. and abroad. His awards include a Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities (1986-87) for his work on the Civil War-era photographer George N. Barnard; and the 2018 AIPAD (Association of Independent Photography Art Dealers) Award for contributions to the field. He was honored to be included in James Stourton’s definitive study, “Great Collectors of Our Time: Art Collecting Since 1945” (Scala, 2007).
He has written or contributed essays to more than 50 books and catalogues, including, most recently, “The Life and Work of Sid Grossman” (2016); “The Photographs of Ralston Crawford” (2018); “Golden Prospects: Daguerreotypes of the California Gold Rush” (2019); “Minkkinen” (2019); “Ed Clark: On Assignment” (2020); and “Mark Klett: Seeing Time, Forty Years of Photographs” (2020).
For additional information, contact Jill Benson, executive director of SAGE Community Arts, at director@sageart.org or at 307-674-1970.