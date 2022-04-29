SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a Neuro-Art Class with Jessica Lamb May 3 and May 4.
The meditative class with alcohol inks and watercolor mixed media aims to stimulate creativity and support improved psychological health and sensory processing. In this class attendees will create two works of art — one watercolor mixed media and one alcohol ink piece.
Lamb is the founder of Atlanta Redemption Ink and is a survivor of exploitation, self-harm and addiction. She has worked in anti-trafficking for more than 10 years and works in behavioral health creating art with clients with mental health challenges. She uses neuro-art sessions to help with the meditative process of releasing anxiety, stress, anger and finding inner peace.
Two options for the class will be provided, May 3 from 5-6:30 p.m., or May 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. Those hoping to attend may choose either time.
The cost to attend is $35 for SAGE members and $50 for nonmembers.
The class is part of the Survivor Artist Series in partnership with Uprising.
For additional information, see artinsheridan.com.