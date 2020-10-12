SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts announced a call for photos in line with its sixth annual National Juried Photography Show, which opens for viewing Jan. 26, 2021.
All photographers are welcome to submit their art through the CaFÉ, or call for entry submission location. From now until Dec. 8, photographers may submit a maximum of 10 images or 10 media submissions online at bit.ly/2SLTVZO.
Keith F. Davis has been selected as juror for the show.
Entry fees for SAGE members are $15 for the first photo; nonmember fees are $25 for the first photo; and the media fee per sample over the minimum one entry is $5.
Artists will be notified via email if their work is selected by Dec. 18. On Jan. 16, all selected work must arrive by 5:30 p.m. to SAGE. The show opens Jan. 26 and closes March 6 at 5 p.m. An awards reception is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.