SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host several summer workshops from May through August.
For more information or to register for the following classes, see artinsherdian.com/classes, call SAGE at 307-674-1970 or visit the gallery at 21 W. Brundage St.
Here's what staff have planned for the summer:
Trees and Rocks Technique workshop with Randy Stout
When: 3-5 p.m. May 25-27
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $75 for members; $90 for nonmembers
Polymer Clay Succulent Magnet Workshop with Christie Brazer
When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 29
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
Polymer Clay Floral Earrings Workshop with Christie Brazer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $40 for members; $50 for nonmembers
Flow Art Pour Paint Class with Lin Sanford
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $35 for members; $45 for nonmembers
Polymer Clay Koi Fish Magnets
When: 1:30-5 p.m. June 12
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
Plein Air Drawing and Painting Workshop with Jackie Jones and Dianne Panarelli Miller
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11-14
Who: All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $275 for members; $325 for nonmembers