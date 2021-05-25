SAGE stock photo
SAGE Community Arts is located on Brundage Street.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host several summer workshops from May through August. 

For more information or to register for the following classes, see artinsherdian.com/classes, call SAGE at 307-674-1970 or visit the gallery at 21 W. Brundage St.

Here's what staff have planned for the summer:

 

Trees and Rocks Technique workshop with Randy Stout

When: 3-5 p.m. May 25-27

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $75 for members; $90 for nonmembers

 

Polymer Clay Succulent Magnet Workshop with Christie Brazer

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 29

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers

 

Polymer Clay Floral Earrings Workshop with Christie Brazer

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $40 for members; $50 for nonmembers

 

Flow Art Pour Paint Class with Lin Sanford

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $35 for members; $45 for nonmembers

 

Polymer Clay Koi Fish Magnets

When: 1:30-5 p.m. June 12

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers

Plein Air Drawing and Painting Workshop with Jackie Jones and Dianne Panarelli Miller

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11-14

Who: All skill levels welcome. 

Cost: $275 for members; $325 for nonmembers

