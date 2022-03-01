SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host two drawing classes beginning in March, one for beginners and another for advanced students.
Jenny Wuerker will lead both classes, which will take place Tuesdays from March 8 through April 12. The introductory class will run from 5-6:30 p.m. and the advanced class will occur from 1:30-4 p.m.
Neither class will meet the week of March 29.
For the beginners class, the cost for SAGE members is $125 and $150 for nonmembers. All supplies provided.
For the advanced class, the cost is the same, and students may bring their own supplies or supplies may be provided for $25.
For more information or to sign up for the class, see artinsheridan.com.