SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts and Uprising will partner to present "In Her Shoes," an interactive and immersive human trafficking awareness experience.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at SAGE.
Attendees will get the opportunity to virtually "walk a mile in the shoes" of a 14-year-old trafficking victim, Lisa, as she reflects on the events that led her where she is today, and why she cannot simply leave.
To add to the experience attendees will also get the opportunity to chat with two local human trafficking survivors and take part in instructor-led art processing exercises.
The two local nonprofits invite anyone 12 and older to stop by SAGE Community Arts to participate, enjoy refreshments and learn about human trafficking. This event is free.
Uprising will be on hand with additional resources and information.