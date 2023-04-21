SHERIDAN — In collaboration with local anti-human trafficking organization Uprising, SAGE Community Arts put out a national call for art to collect pieces from artists who have experienced human trafficking or any kind of trauma. The art will be displayed at SAGE in a survivor art show this summer.
The upcoming art show will be the first of its kind between SAGE and Uprising, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said, and the partnership between the two organizations has been a long time in the making.
“We’ve tried to do some partnerships with other non-art organizations and in late 2021 we really started connecting with Uprising,” Benson said. “Through working with [Uprising] and everything that they do there and hearing some stories about different survivors, we found that art is an area that can be very transformational for trauma and trafficking survivors.”
While Uprising typically works with survivors and victims of human trafficking, the national call for art invited any artist who has survived any kind of trauma to participate, Uprising board member Charlie Falkis said.
“It’s any kind of trauma. I know we’ve got one person who’s currently working on submitting art who is a foster child who’s been through a lot of medical issues and relational issues with their family… This was a great help for him,” Falkis said. “We’ve got people from all walks of life who are sending things our way.”
Benson said art can serve not only as a coping mechanism for those who have experienced adverse life circumstances, but in some cases, art can be the very thing that tells a survivor’s story when words are a barrier. The call for art, ending Friday, encouraged artists to submit work in any medium to allow for freedom of artistic expression.
“SAGE is mostly a visual arts organization, but we completely understand that the umbrella of art has so many mediums underneath it,” Benson said. “This show will primarily have visual art, but throughout the show we will be bringing in other artists of different mediums to be able to do [a] choreography performance or spoken word and poetry readings, as well to show the diversity of the art and what it could do as a transformational medium for our survivors.
“Some are expressing their words and some are showing that they have been able to move on or move past their story. It still is a part of them, but it’s not the only part of them, to show that their story isn’t controlling them or that they’re healing from it,” Benson continued. “With the submissions we’ve seen so far through the call for art, some are still showing that transition, that struggle they’re going through. Others are showing the new phase they’re in, the new way that they are a voice, that they are an advocate against trauma and abuse and trafficking.”
Ahead of the Friday deadline for submissions, SAGE has received various works from 25 different artists, totalling almost 40 pieces. The survivor art show will allow artists the opportunity to sell their works, directly benefiting the artist. Falkis said financial empowerment is a big part of leaving exploitation.
The survivor art show is free and open to the public and will debut at SAGE Community Arts June 6, with the works remaining on display until July 9. A public reception will be held June 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE, where artists will be able to attend and speak about their pieces.
