SAGE Community Arts Stock Image
SAGE Community Arts Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In collaboration with local anti-human trafficking organization Uprising, SAGE Community Arts put out a national call for art to collect pieces from artists who have experienced human trafficking or any kind of trauma. The art will be displayed at SAGE in a survivor art show this summer.

The upcoming art show will be the first of its kind between SAGE and Uprising, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said, and the partnership between the two organizations has been a long time in the making.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

