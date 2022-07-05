SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts and organizers of the WYO Rodeo parade are seeking artists to partner and complete window art for participating businesses in downtown Sheridan.
The theme for this year's parade is "Holding onto your heritage."
Painting on the windows will need to be completed between July 9-10. Supplies will be provided to artists and windows will be showcased from July 11-17 during Rodeo Week.
A meeting will take place July 7 at 3:30 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts for those artists interested in participating.
A People's Choice Award will be granted, with the winner announced July 16.
For additional information or to sign up, email sageinfo@sageart.org or call 307-674-1970.