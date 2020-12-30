SHERIDAN — As COVID-19 hit Sheridan and businesses closed in mid-March, the city braced for an economic impact.
But when the sales tax collections came in, they painted a surprisingly optimistic picture, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. While numerous cities posted year-to-year declines of as much as 33% in March, Sheridan saw a 4.8% increase in sales tax collections.
But March was just the start, according to McRae. Sheridan is just one of four cities in the state that saw jumps in sales tax collections each month from March to October. Even the August numbers, which traditionally reflect sales tax collections during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, saw an increase during a rodeo-less 2020.
“Every single month, we’ve had growth compared to the year before,” McRae said. “Even with not having the WYO Rodeo and all the things that have occurred this year, we’re seeing pretty significant gains. That’s a testament to the diversity of the economy here.”
Sheridan County collects a 6% sales and use tax — 4% is a statewide tax, which is paired with two local 1% taxes voted on by county residents. In total, the city collected $3.14 million from March through October, McRae said. This is 19.7% or $517,575 more than the $2.63 million collected during the same period in 2019.
The city saw its biggest single month gain in May, when collections increased by more than $34,000 and 9.9% compared to 2019, according to McRae. Its smallest single month gain came in April, when collections increased by $3,432 or 1%.
Sheridan is one of the few sales tax success stories in the state right now. According to a spreadsheet McRae compiled from Economic Analysis Division statistics, only three cities — Laramie, Cheyenne and Riverton — have seen a larger increase in year-to-year collections than Sheridan. Sheridan and Riverton are the only two cities in the state that have not had a single month of year-to-year sales tax collections decline during the pandemic.
Many other cities have seen sizable declines in collections — with some decreasing by as much as 30% or more than $2 million compared to 2019.
In a recently released third quarter economic summary report from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, Sheridan County was one of only eight counties to see a positive increase in taxable sales from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020.
So why has Sheridan thrived when neighboring cities like Buffalo and Gillette have struggled? McRae said it comes down to economic diversity.
“When you look at the cities that have been struggling during this crisis, they are usually dependent on the energy industry, at least to a certain extent,” McRae said. “So as that industry crashed, their economies crashed with it. Sheridan is thankfully not dependent on energy, and we have a pretty diverse array of industries here that have helped us stay strong. Our success is not dependent on one or two industries, and I think that’s really the X factor here.”
Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the state’s economic analysis division, agreed.
“Because you have less mining, you have been impacted less,” Liu said.
Liu said several sectors of Sheridan County’s economy thrived during the third quarter of 2020. Vehicle sales increased by 28%, compared to the state average of 11%. While statewide retail sales decreased by 2% during the third quarter of the year, they increased by 2% in Sheridan County.
“We are seeing the same basic trends in all of the counties although they are especially noticeable in Sheridan,” Liu said. “There is an increased demand for home improvement projects and sporting goods and alcoholic beverages. All of those have increased compared to the same time in 2019.”
McRae said the city frequently lures shoppers from around the region, which increases the local sales tax base.
In pre-pandemic times, many Sheridan residents would travel to Billings, Montana, to shop without sales tax, McRae said. But many locals have been staying closer to home due to health concerns, which has been a boon for the local economy.
“It might be the virus, but I think it might also be the Chamber of Commerce’s campaign to shop local,” McRae said. “I think people are realizing that, if we pay sales tax here, we reap the benefits.”
Not all of that sales tax revenue is coming from local businesses. Part of the jump can be attributed to legislation passed in 2019 allowing the state to collect sales tax revenue from online market facilitators like Amazon and eBay. That legislation went into effect July 1, 2019, and of the approximately $1 million in additional sales tax revenue generated in the retail trade sector in Sheridan County from January to July of 2020, 64.6% came from online sales, according to the economic analysis division.
While it’s unclear what 2021 holds for sales tax collections, McRae said the city’s stability in midst of a global pandemic gives him hope.
“We’re not just surviving this crisis — we’re thriving,” McRae said. “That can’t be said of every city in the state, and I think it’s something to be proud of.”