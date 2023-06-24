SHERIDAN — While facing a lack of adequate staffing and volunteers, Salvation Army’s dedicated staff remains hard at work supporting the Sheridan community, said manager Suzie Bartlett. Maintaining the thrift store, supporting other local organizations and sorting through donations has been a sometimes difficult but rewarding experience.

Salvation Army is one of many businesses in town struggling to fill open positions in recent months — while the store has been able to stay afloat with the help of volunteers and 10 employees, the process of sorting through donations and maintaining the store day-to-day hasn’t been easy, Bartlett said. Even with the stress of being short-handed, Bartlett said working for the Salvation Army has been a fulfilling experience.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Recommended for you