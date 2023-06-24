SHERIDAN — While facing a lack of adequate staffing and volunteers, Salvation Army’s dedicated staff remains hard at work supporting the Sheridan community, said manager Suzie Bartlett. Maintaining the thrift store, supporting other local organizations and sorting through donations has been a sometimes difficult but rewarding experience.
Salvation Army is one of many businesses in town struggling to fill open positions in recent months — while the store has been able to stay afloat with the help of volunteers and 10 employees, the process of sorting through donations and maintaining the store day-to-day hasn’t been easy, Bartlett said. Even with the stress of being short-handed, Bartlett said working for the Salvation Army has been a fulfilling experience.
“Working here is more rewarding than what I was doing. I was a CNA. That is rewarding… but being here and being able to talk about God and talk about the mission, it just seems more rewarding here than what I was doing,” Bartlett said. “Yeah, we’re short staffed, I’ve been there before. It doesn’t really bug me, it just rolls on, but it’s just more rewarding being here.”
Evie Dobney, warehouse specialist, said the work can be overwhelming in more ways than one, but the dedication and care expressed by those who are willing to take on the job is what allows Salvation Army to support the community in integral ways.
“It’s not an easy job, it’s not a glamorous job, but it’s probably one of the most meaningful jobs, I think,” Dobney said. “They see all this stuff and it’s overwhelming, but we’re putting this stuff out and reusing it. It’s not going to the landfills and it’s being recycled. Just take it one step at a time… It’s still hard, but we have people here who are dedicated and I think that most of the places around here are dedicated because they know what the end result will be.”
That end result, Dobney said, is those in need receiving the support and supplies necessary to help them through hard times of all kinds.
“It benefits people who are just struggling and that’s not only people who have been struggling for a long time. It’s people who had a nice car and a nice house, but suddenly, especially during COVID, people lost their jobs, had medical bills and all that,” Dobney said. “To supplement that, they need to go to the thrift stores because they have other bills they need to pay first… People also use thrift stores to make a living through reselling online and that benefits them a lot because some people can’t go out there and get a job… We’re glad for people, we want them to find treasures and be able to resell or do whatever they need to do with it to further their life.”
Bartlett said groups like new moms and teachers benefit greatly from thrifting too — having access to low cost supplies can make a world of difference for growing families and classrooms.
“We get a lot of new moms and teachers who have to buy their own supplies. They love it because we have school supplies ranging from 50 cents to one dollar, if not two dollars. They can get a whole bunch of supplies at an awesome price and be able to outfit their classrooms,” Bartlett said. “Our prices are low enough to where it helps the community and high enough to where we’re not sinking ourselves. The community loves the fact that the proceeds from here stay here [in Sheridan] and help others throughout the community.”
In the process of sifting through hundreds of donations every week, Dobney said plenty of bizarre items and unexpected treasures can be found, ranging anywhere from ugly lamps and antique fire alarms to name brand items and priceless memorabilia.
“We got some photo albums, there were two or three of them, and they were filled with stuff from the Korean War. They’re genuine photos, [the owner] was a medic there,” Dobney said. “There were pictures of all the operations and it was kind of graphic but it was his memory of this place, that was his personal experience… Somehow [an employee] found the man and he was still alive. Apparently he was moving and the movers lost all that stuff… This is his only memory and recollection of that time period and that whole family was just super grateful. He was so grateful.”
While the Salvation Army is currently fully stocked and not accepting donations, Bartlett said donations she’d like to see more of in the future include small kitchen appliances like microwaves, electric skillets, toasters and more. Items such as this benefit people who are living out of a small apartment or a hotel room who need appliances to cook their own meals.
Supporting a healthy community takes a passionate, dedicated village, Bartlett said, and “we have our little village here.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.