SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Salvation Army Envoy Gary Dobney will be participating in a national bell-ringing challenge from 1-5 p.m. this Friday at the Walmart red kettle location.
The Salvation Army’s National Commander issued the nationwide bell-ringing challenge to officers across the country this week, in an effort to raise funds necessary to maintain programs and services year-round. This year has proven particularly difficult for many who seek services from the Salvation Army, which provided 1.6 million nights of shelter across the nation. The Salvation Army also served more than 100 million meals between March and September to those in need across the United States.
Any money raised locally through the red kettle campaign will stay local, Dobney said.
“Everything that is raised here stays within the community, 100% of it,” he said. “Nothing goes anywhere else.”
Dobney said he has seen an increase in need for utility assistance during COVID-19. Red kettle donations sustain operations throughout the year, he said, and so when Salvation Army’s national commander challenged officers to ring on Friday, he was in.
“If we could beat the National Commander, that would be great,” he smiled.