SHERIDAN — San Jose Taiko will take the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage March 21.
Starting at 7 p.m., attendees of the show will experience a global show.
Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, company performers express the beauty of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko, creating a vibrant, contemporary art form which connects people through cultural understanding, creative expression and rhythmic heartbeat.
By studying with masters of other traditions and cultures, San Jose Taiko has broadened and embellished this historical art form into a distinct performance style that blends the traditional rhythms of Japanese drumming with the beat of world rhythms, including African, Brazilian, Filipino, Latin and jazz and is often described as “dancing with drums.”
Known for synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko is acknowledged as one of the premier taiko ensembles in the world, whose artistry and philosophy are studied and emulated by groups throughout the U.S. and Japan. Similarly, performances and instruction are sought internationally by taiko fans and practitioners alike, reaching more than 75,000 audience members a year.
Tickets can be purchased at the WYO Theater box office located at 42 N. Main St. or online at wyotheater.com.