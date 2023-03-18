SHERIDAN — Self-fill sandbag stations are available to Sheridan County residents.
Sheridan County Emergency Management prepared sandbag self-fill locations around Sheridan County to utilize as the weather warms and snow melts.
Each location has sand and empty sandbags so residents can fill them as needed to protect their property from flooding. Other gear, like shovels and gloves, must be provided by the resident. Complete details about each location can be found online at sheridancounty.com/depts/emergency-management.
• Sheridan County Fairgrounds, west side near fence line
• City of Sheridan Service Center, 1148 Kroe Lane, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Sheridan County shop, south of the Wyoming Girls School, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday through Sunday