SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner is headed to the Gem State.
Sanner accepted the Community Development Director position in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after three years in Sheridan. Sanner said he wasn’t actively looking for a different position but the role in Idaho Falls was a promotion, of sorts, and closer to his wife’s family.
“But, this one actually kind of fell in my lap and it’s just an opportunity to step up,” he said.
Sanner is the third community development director to leave Sheridan since 2017, though City Administrator Stuart McRae said that’s not out of the ordinary. McRae said the standard term for municipal employees around the state is three to five years before moving on to a new challenge.
Sanner will be a department head in Idaho Falls, whereas his position in Sheridan is a branch of the public works department. His responsibilities in Idaho Falls will include planning, long-range planning and building code enforcement. His responsibilities in Sheridan were similar and included land use evaluation and recommending changes to building code.
Sanner said the move was not related to his opinion of Sheridan.
“It was nothing negative with the city, in fact, I really like Sheridan,” he said. “I like Stu and (Public Works Director) Hanns (Mercer) both. They’re really great guys.”
Mercer was full of compliments for Sanner and said he embodied what the city will be looking for in his replacement.
“He’s been very enjoyable to work with… He caught on quick and he knows state statute real well, he knows where to go find what he needs,” Mercer said. “He presents well, has good humor, very happy person. And that's what we're looking for in a community development director.”
While personality is a big factor, Mercer also said the city is looking for a person who is dynamic, open-minded and a good listener. Being dynamic would entail various interpretations of building code in ways that benefit the community in an ethical way.
Mercer said the public works department will split up Sanner’s responsibilities in the absence of an interim community development director.
Sanner’s last day working for Sheridan is April 14.
Applications are open through April 21 for the city of Sheridan’s community development director position.