SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner is headed to the Gem State.

Sanner accepted the Community Development Director position in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after three years in Sheridan. Sanner said he wasn’t actively looking for a different position but the role in Idaho Falls was a promotion, of sorts, and closer to his wife’s family.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you