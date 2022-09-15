DAYTON — For Carly Sanon, a move to the Tongue River Valley had always been a possibility. Her brother, Isaac VanDyke, teaches math at Sheridan High School and the duo have regularly traded job postings in each other’s towns with the hopes of someday living nearer to each other.
“I wasn’t looking for a job at all, but he sent me the announcement for the executive director position and I thought, ‘I can see myself doing this,’” Sanon said.
Now, just more than a month into her new position, Sanon said she’s enjoying her role as the new executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center.
Sanon was hired following the announcement that Erin Kilbride, who served the community center for more than 15 years, planned to step down from the position over the summer.
“I keep hearing, ‘You have big shoes to fill,’” Sanon said with a laugh. “I know I do, but I’m excited.”
Sanon grew up in Chester, Montana, a small town in north central Montana, so she said she’s used to and enjoys the tight-knit community of the Tongue River Valley.
Her parents also owned and operated a fitness center in Chester, so Sanon is used to seeing how those organizations operate.
Before joining the TRVCC, Sanon worked as the women’s head basketball coach for Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in health education from Carroll College with a concentration in community health and minor in psychology.
Sanon started the job at TRVCC in August, with Kilbride coaching her and showing her the ropes. In September, Sanon has flown solo, continuing to learn about the community and its centers.
“Carly came in eager to learn all about TRVCC and its operations,” Kilbride said. “Sixteen years of institutional knowledge is hard to teach in a month, but we covered the important things. She has a great staff who has the TRVCC’s best interest at heart. …She will be a good leader for TRVCC and the TR Valley. I’m excited to see where she takes it.”
Sanon said she had been surprised by just how much TRVCC offers — from after-school programs and youth activities to senior fitness classes. She even teaches a senior stretch class.
She has no plans to make any big changes at the centers located in Dayton and Ranchester. Instead, she hopes to continue learning and listening to feedback from community members regarding what they’d like to see as additional programming or opportunities.
She’ll have plenty of opportunity for that, as she and her family settle into their new community. Sanon and her husband purchased a home in Ranchester, and their three kids are attending school in the Tongue River Valley.
“This is a time where I can take a lot of input and learn more about people in our community, what they want and better ways we can serve them,” Sanon said. “So I’m very open and wanting people to be able to come in and talk to me. We’re obviously serving our community and I want to do what’s best for the community.”