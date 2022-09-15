DAYTON — For Carly Sanon, a move to the Tongue River Valley had always been a possibility. Her brother, Isaac VanDyke, teaches math at Sheridan High School and the duo have regularly traded job postings in each other’s towns with the hopes of someday living nearer to each other.

“I wasn’t looking for a job at all, but he sent me the announcement for the executive director position and I thought, ‘I can see myself doing this,’” Sanon said.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

