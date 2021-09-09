Sarah Sampleweb.jpg
Sarah Sample performs during ‘The New Vaudevillians’ at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Dec. 18, 2019. Sample will perform for Music in the Park at Ucross Foundation Sunday.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Award-winning singer-songwriters, friends and mothers Sarah Sample and Edie Carey will perform a concert the evening of Sept. 18 at the Carriage House Theater.

The duo, after sharing their journeys to motherhood together, collaborated on an album featuring lullabies. Sample and Carey will make a donation to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the lawn of the theater.

Tickets for the show are $18 per person for adults and $10 for kids ages 8 to 18. Tickets are available at sarahsample.com.eventbrite.com.

Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.

