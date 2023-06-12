guitar music stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

BUFFALO — Saturdays in the Square, a free summer concert series held in Crazy Woman Square located in the heart of downtown Buffalo will kick off June 17 from 5-9 p.m.

The concert will feature Kimmi Bitter & the Westside Twang, an old-school country band with a cosmic west coast twist, and Matthew Wilburn Skinner, a singer-songwriter and member of the band Tallgrass. This event is free and open to the public. Kat’s Catering, Bond’s Brewing and Un’Wine’d will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Recommended for you