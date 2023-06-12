BUFFALO — Saturdays in the Square, a free summer concert series held in Crazy Woman Square located in the heart of downtown Buffalo will kick off June 17 from 5-9 p.m.
The concert will feature Kimmi Bitter & the Westside Twang, an old-school country band with a cosmic west coast twist, and Matthew Wilburn Skinner, a singer-songwriter and member of the band Tallgrass. This event is free and open to the public. Kat’s Catering, Bond’s Brewing and Un’Wine’d will have food and drinks available for purchase.
Kimmi Bitter & the Westside Twang, of San Diego, California, will transport you on a retro journey to the year 1962 through their nostalgic original songs, according to a press release from Saturdays in the Square organizers.
“Immediately riveting classic country fans and stimulating chill bumps from the eerie similarities to Patsy Cline, ‘My Grass Is Blue’ is solid country gold,” said Saving Country Music who nominated the song for 2022 Single of the Year alongside fellow nominees Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell and Zach Bryan.
Fort Collins, Colorado-based Matthew Wilburn Skinner is a singer-songwriter who plays the guitar and banjo.
“Matt’s talents are not strictly limited to his time with Tallgrass,” said Little House of Sound. “His solo performances are a thing of beauty. You are sure to be drawn in... Very proficient on both the guitar and banjo. His songs are honest and soulful with beautiful depth.”
Saturdays in the Square is hosted by the all-volunteer nonprofit Lobban Street Music. The series began in 2018 to increase live music opportunities in Buffalo. Since then, Saturdays in the Square concerts have featured nationally and internationally touring bands from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, California and New Zealand, as well as many local artists.
“We are so thankful for the community support that keeps these concerts free for our community,” said Dustin Hill, president of Lobban Street Music. “Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy top-notch live music in our beautiful backyard.”
Upcoming concerts will be held July 22 and Aug. 19.
For artist information and a schedule of events, see lobbanstreetmusic.org or @SaturdaysintheSquare on Instagram and Facebook.