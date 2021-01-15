SHERIDAN — A resolution approved by the Sheridan Area Water Supply joint powers board on Wednesday night aligns the SAWS billing and collection process with the city of Sheridan.
“With the previous SAWS process, we had accounts that had never been sent to collections (because of a SAWS policy to continue charging all accounts the monthly base rate even after nonpayment),” said SAWS administrative assistant Anny Birkholz. “We want to stop that and start following a process that has been working for the city for many years.”
Under the city’s current processes, water will be turned off due to nonpayment after the customer has received three bills, two phone calls and a blue door hanger. SAWS customers will be charged for all water usage, as well as prorated base fees, until the date of turn off.
After water is turned off, a final bill will be sent out with a three-week due date. A past due final bill will be mailed if the final bill is unpaid for four weeks, and the account will be sent to collections.
Resolution 21-01-13 also marks the end for the SAWS board’s water suspension form. The city will now handle account suspensions for SAWS customers who request their water be turned off temporarily. This is most commonly seen in residents who leave Sheridan during the winter season and come back in the summer, Birkholz said.
“Previously, the customers would call the city, and the city would tell them to call us,” Birkholz said. “That is cumbersome for the customer when they have to deal with multiple people. Now, they should be able to suspend their account with one phone call.”
Lastly, the resolution removes the monthly base rate of $51.09 being paid by property owners who have some of SAWS’ original taps from 1989 to 1994, but never actually connected, Birkholz said. Customers who have those taps have been paying the base rate in lieu of paying connection fees.
“Payment of the monthly base rate was required in the original agreement with these customers in exchange for SAWS providing the connection to the main, a service line to the property, curb stop, meter pit and meter without payment of connection fees,” said Dan Coughlin, SAWS project manager. “Since the original ($1.25 million) loan to build the original system has been paid off, and these customers have in total paid more than the current connections fees, the SAWS Joint Powers Board has agreed they have met their obligation and is terminating further charges of the monthly base rate to these customers.”
The resolution was unanimously approved by the SAWS board.
In other SAWS news:
The SAWS board has moved from a quarterly to monthly meeting schedule.
The change was first recommended last fall by former SAWS member Tom Ringley who said the board simply could not address all the work that needed to be done in a quarterly meeting schedule.
“For some time, I have been of the opinion that quarterly meetings are inadequate, especially since we have to have frequent special meetings to consider time sensitive issues,” Ringley wrote in an Oct. 16 email. “Also, I don’t think that quarterly meetings give us sufficient visibility over SAWS operations or allow us to interact with City staff. I propose that we return to monthly meetings.”
The board has scheduled meetings on the second Wednesday of each month in the county commissioners’ chambers. Meetings will be held at 5 p.m., with the exception of the July 14 budget hearing, which will be held at noon. Meetings may be canceled if there is not enough business to discuss, Birkholz said.
The SAWS board approved its 2019/2020 audit Wednesday.
Seth Coursen, with Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard, said that there were no major surprises in this year’s report.
“For SAWS this year, it seemed to be pretty routine,” Coursen said. “There was nothing really crazy or extraordinary. Looking at that (audit), you can kind of see that everything stayed pretty much the same.”
The SAWS board elected officers Wednesday night, with Christi Haswell selected as chairwoman, Jacob Martin as vice-chairman, Nick Siddle as treasurer and Mayor Rich Bridger as secretary.
The SAWS board comprises members of the Sheridan County Commission and Sheridan City Council.