SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board discussed a drafted dissolution plan Wednesday evening, which would transfer all SAWS-owned assets to the city of Sheridan. Three consolidation options were presented during a previous SAWS board meeting and the dissolution plan combines aspects of all three.
SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.
Sheridan County Commissioner and SAWS board member Nick Siddle said the discussion was added as an amendment to the meeting agenda because the plan is still in its early stages. Community member Bryan Miller said the meeting room would have been full had the discussion been on the original agenda.
The dissolution conversation comes after SAWS Project Manager Dan Coughlin proposed three consolidation options to the SAWS board during its June meeting. Of the three options presented, Coughlin said he preferred the third, which would see SAWS retain ownership of its monetary assets and water transmission lines while transitioning ownership of larger infrastructure to the city. The other two options would transfer the entire SAWS-owned water transmission system, infrastructure and assets to the city.
SAWSJPB attorney Tony Wendtland said he has raised several concerns over the course of about 15 years of SAWS consolidation conversations, many of which are being addressed as the dissolution plan is drafted.
“They’re finally grappling with some of these issues I’ve raised in three different rounds of letters over the last 15-20 years,” he said. “The representation issue, the who has authority issue, the rate issue. This is the first time anybody has substantively really taken them on and tried to solve them.”
Wendtland added it is unclear whether the city has the legal authority to allow the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners to have a say in what the water rates would be for rural customers, though city attorney Brendon Kerns and deputy county attorney Clint Beaver are determining whether that authority exists.
The draft dissolution plan included provisions that would transfer physical assets, water rights and any other non-cash assets held by SAWS to the city. Funds currently held by SAWS would also be transferred to the city and held in a separate account in the city’s water utility fund.
The draft plan attempts to address the issue of representation for rural customers by allowing the Sheridan County Commission to convey the concerns of those customers to the city. Siddle said he didn’t like the use of the word ‘convey’ because it wouldn’t force action from the city.
The draft is expected to go through several rounds of revisions before any vote is made; at least one additional draft will be presented before public comment periods are scheduled, Sheridan County Commission and SAWS Board Chair Christi Haswell said.