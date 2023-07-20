SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board discussed a drafted dissolution plan Wednesday evening, which would transfer all SAWS-owned assets to the city of Sheridan. Three consolidation options were presented during a previous SAWS board meeting and the dissolution plan combines aspects of all three.

SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horn. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.

Tags

Recommended for you