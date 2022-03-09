SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and members of city and county staff met March 7 to discuss upcoming water system development issues, aiming to approach and consider each project not only from an engineering perspective but also from a planning and growth lens.
“It’s generally about how can we be more intentional about our infrastructure as it applies to where we want growth, aligning with our comprehensive plan,” Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell said. “…Sometimes our planning and zoning is a separate piece when we’re presented with a subdivision from the SAWS discussion.”
SAWS project manager Dan Coughlin emphasized that the primary mission of the joint powers board is to ensure water supply, optimize the system and keep costs down. The land use and planning portions of the development fall in the scope of city and county officials.
Projects that will likely come before SAWS, the city and county in the near future may require the conversations regarding optimization of the water system and planned growth to be more closely connected.
The three projects include a water main line along McCormick Road, improving access and water pressure further to the east of Woodland Hills, and a project along Upper Road that would create some contingency options in the system. All three projects were identified in the SAWS master plan in 2019, and as funding becomes available through the state and federal governments the entities involved want to be prepared.
Haswell noted that conversations about water supply also affect road and bridge maintenance, growth and other utilities.
“Just trying to be proactive about it and less reactionary,” Haswell said. “I think that Woodland Hills line is interesting because, we're starting to look at that stuff on the east side of town and I think about the housing study that we just completed and discussion around the affordable land prices.
“Now we're starting to get into that area and it’d just be great if we could say yeah, this is this makes sense for affordable housing or more affordable housing,” she said. “What can we — city and county — do to encourage this development? That is, I mean, that's philosophical stuff, but I think about that.”
Sheridan County planner Mark Reid also encouraged including the county’s planning and zoning board in the discussion about the needs for water in a growing community.
“They really are tied to the land use plan and how that gets implements as a function of this and zoning together,” Reid said.
While discussions on the three projects, funding and water supply for the county’s systems will continue, Haswell said she hopes the crossover conversations between SAWS and city and county planning will continue.