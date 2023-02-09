SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Bryan Miller approached the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board requesting relief of $10,000 due from a 2020 contracted project with the board, which the board denied by majority vote.

Miller approached Sheridan city and county officials when a stream began damaging some of his property following floods in 2018 and 2019.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you