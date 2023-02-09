SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Bryan Miller approached the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board requesting relief of $10,000 due from a 2020 contracted project with the board, which the board denied by majority vote.
Miller approached Sheridan city and county officials when a stream began damaging some of his property following floods in 2018 and 2019.
Miller entered into an agreement with the SAWSJPB for a stream stabilization project near his property in fall 2020. The project, which was finished early September 2021, was meant to stop erosion of the Big Goose streambank, which threatened Miller’s access road and a water line managed by SAWSJPB.
The contract was finalized in August 2020. Miller was to pay $10,000 over a 12-month period upon completion of the project. Following a roughly six-month grace period for finalizing details, the 12-month period ends next month and SAWSJPB has yet to receive any payments. The contract also stipulated the board would pay up to $26,000. The project totaled nearly $100,000.
Miller submitted an invoice Dec. 19, 2022 to Dan Coughlin, the SAWSJPB administrator, that showed he contributed $26,390.69 to the project. The invoice said he paid for an alternate plan design, infrastructure protection and sod. The invoice also showed Miller was requesting $16,390.69 from the board, which would forgive the $10,000 owed and reimburse the money he spent.
Miller was adamant during the SAWSJPB meeting Wednesday that, at the very least, the $10,000 should be forgiven.
“I don’t think that it’s unreasonable to ask for that to go away,” he said. “To add another $10,000 on top of (the money already paid), I don’t think that’s fair.”
Sheridan County Commissioner and SAWSJPB Chair Christi Haswell said Miller spent roughly $26,000 on his own accord, outside the contracted terms.
“We can’t change a contract,” she said. “That’s just not how a contract works.”
Haswell also said she felt uneasy about spending even more public money after Natural Resources Conservation Service agreed in the contract to contribute up to $108,000 for project construction costs. Haswell also said the board didn’t want to pay for a private fishery on someone’s property, something Miller makes money from. The board had to be careful with the funds and use them for fixing the pipe.
“I have some heartburn over spending taxpayer dollars for personal gain,” she said. “We can’t pay for a private fishery.”
Several members of the board expressed concern over the contract dispute coming so long after the project had been completed.
“I wish we hadn’t gotten this invoice from you after everything was completed,” Haswell said.
A motion to supplement Miller’s payment for the design and lower his cost to roughly $4,800 failed by a vote of 3-2, with Sheridan Councilor Andrew Patceg recusing himself because he said he was part of the engineering team working on the project. SAWSJPB requires four votes for a motion to pass.
Because the motion failed, Miller still owes the board $10,000.
Miller said he plans to challenge the decision in court.
“Apparently I’ve exhausted my options with the SAWS board,” he said. “I will be filing a breach of contract suit”
• Patceg and fellow Sheridan Councilor Greg Luhman were appointed to SAWSJPB. Patceg’s term ends January 2025 and Luhman’s ends January 2024.
• SAWSJPB also appointed new leadership. Haswell retained her position as chair of the board, Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger assumed the vice chair role, Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle retained his post as treasurer and Luhman assumed the secretary role.