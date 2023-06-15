SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board began discussing potential consolidation options that would allow for a more efficient system Wednesday.

SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horns. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.

