SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board began discussing potential consolidation options that would allow for a more efficient system Wednesday.
SAWS and the city of Sheridan built a single water system to serve both city and county customers, construction began in 1991. The SAWS portion services everything south of Sheridan College, a majority of the system’s customers are in Little Goose Valley, along Brinton Road and into the Powder Horns. The city operates and maintains the entire system while SAWS is responsible for administering the system. SAWS owns the portions of the system outside the city.
SAWS Project Manager Dan Coughlin presented three consolidation options to the joint powers board Wednesday.
The first two options would transfer the entire SAWS-owned water transmission system and infrastructure to the city. SAWS assets would also be transferred to the city in both scenarios, including about $2 million in reserve funds available after repaying SAWS’ $4 million in debt.
Coughlin said the main difference between the first two plans comes from how much rural customers would pay for water.
“The argument for option two is that… in exchange for all of that money and value, that SAWS customers would get the same rate (as city customers),” Coughlin said.
Billing structures are different for city of Sheridan and SAWS customers. SAWS customers pay a minimum base rate between $33.53 and $67.36 more than city customers. SAWS customers also pay for every gallon of water used, whereas city customers pay for water used above the minimum allowance, which ranges from 1,500 to 150,000 gallons based on water meter size. Option one would require rural customers to pay 1.25 times the rate of city customers; though that would represent savings of approximately 40% for rural customers, city of Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
The third option presented would see SAWS retain ownership of its monetary assets and water transmission lines while transferring ownership of larger infrastructure to the city.
“If there were no discussions or consideration going on about merger, I would make the same recommendation this year,” Coughlin said. “It wouldn’t be called the third option, it would be my recommendation (for) how to streamline SAWS and the city’s working relationship.”
SAWS ownership retention would allow rural customers to have more direct representation as it relates to their water.
“The third option avoids any issue with regard to representation,” Coughlin said.
Joint powers board members said they favor one of the first two options, though, while also maintaining representation for rural customers.
“I hear what Dan is saying about the third option, but I think if we’re going to consolidate then it needs to be a consolidation all in, not retain the distribution system,” board member and Sheridan County Commissioner Lonnie Wright said.
Board member and Sheridan City Councilor Andrew Patceg expressed concern that the process was moving too quickly and said the board should take time to consider public comment and concern about a potential consolidation agreement. Haswell said she would expect to gather public comment throughout SAWS consolidation conversations.
As it stands, the plan is to have Deputy Sheridan County Attorney Clint Beaver compose a draft consolidation agreement. That draft would likely go through several rounds of revisions before any vote is made, board and Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell said.
There is still a long way to go before a vote can occur because decisions must still be made on how to ensure rural customers are represented in decisions related to water and distribution, how the consolidated system will be administered and how exactly decisions will be made.
“We might look at this agreement and feel like we can’t get there,” Haswell said. “This isn’t a done deal. But, we want to be able to look at the devils in the detail and see if we can figure it out.”