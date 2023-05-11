SHERIDAN — Three months after voting down a request for relief from Bryan Miller, the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board voted to more aggressively pursue payment from Miller.
Miller approached city and county officials after a stream had begun to damage a portion of his property after floods in 2018 and 2019.
Miller and SAWSJPB entered into an agreement for a stream stabilization project in fall 2020. The project was finished in September 2021 and was meant to stop erosion of the Big Goose streambank, which threatened Miller’s access road and a water line managed by SAWS.
A contract signed by both parties stipulated Miller would pay $10,000 over a 12-month period upon project completion. Following a roughly six-month grace period to finalize details of the contract, the 12-month period for repayment ended in March and SAWSJPB is yet to receive payments.
Miller submitted an invoice that showed he contributed $26,390.69 to the project. The invoice showed he paid for an alternate plan design, infrastructure protection and sod.
During the February SAWSJPB meeting, Miller was adamant that, at the very least, the contracted $10,000 be forgiven. The board failed to make a motion to forgive the owed total, meaning Miller still owes the money.
The contract was once again on the SAWSJPB meeting agenda Wednesday evening.
SAWSJPB attorney Tony Wendtland said Miller’s refusal to pay is unprecedented.
“To be honest with you, we’ve never had one of these where somebody didn’t pay. That was never an issue,” Wendtland said to the board.
Board member and Sheridan County Commissioner Lonnie Wright said the board could look bad whether they pursue payment or not.
“It’s kind of a catch-22 between the cost of litigation versus the prize that it may or may not be at the end,” Wright said. “We look less than good for going after it and we could look less than good for not going after it.”
The board voted 4-0 to authorize Wendtland to collect payment from Miller; board member and Sheridan City Councilor Andrew Patceg abstained, he said previously he was part of the engineering team working on the project, and board member and Sheridan City Councilor Greg Luhman was absent.
The collection process is likely to begin with a demand letter. Should payment not be made, Wendtland said Miller would then be sued in circuit court.