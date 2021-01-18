SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network will host a virtual town hall covering COVID-19 relief.
The town hall will combine the expertise of the SBA, a lender, and a certified public accounting to explain and clarify the new COVID-19 relief provisions available, including:
• Forgiveness requests for paycheck protection program loans received during 2020
• 2021 PPP first draw loans
• 2021 PPP second draw loans
• Tax credits
• Other provisions of the bill
The webinar is free to all attendees but must register online at bit.ly/35RwANr.
Other webinars planned through the SBDC Network include:
• Jan. 20, Tactics to protect yourself during challenging times
• Jan. 20, PTAC lunch and learn: government contracting 101
• Jan. 27, Helping others during challenging times
• Jan. 28, Business debt restructuring: a COVID-19 survival strategy
• Feb. 3, Peer to peer session: discussion for successful recovery strategies
• Feb. 3, NIA SBIR and STTR funding to accelerate aging-related innovations in IDeA states
• Feb. 11 through March 25, Profit mastery series