SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network will host a leadership webinar Dec. 3.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, business owners and employees are still navigating this new normal in all aspects of their lives. Perhaps one of the most affected areas is in the workplace.
Without physical closeness to our employees and coworkers, we must adapt and learn how to lead, communicate and work effectively from a distance. We must also consider the safety and health of our peers as we reopen our physical workplaces. These are problems that can be solved, with lots of questions to be answered to do so safely.
In this upcoming webinar series presented by the leaders of Align, business owners will have the opportunity to examine COVID-19 workplace strategies and have questions answered by industry experts.
"Session 3: Leadership Skills in a Post-COVID Workplace COVID-19" has changed the workplace structure, and the leadership of an organization must grow to meet those changes. There are certain leadership traits and approaches that are required to support and manage an organization, and the new norm of remote or hybrid workers can create new challenges that leaders must address.
In this discussion, presenters will talk about:
• managing remote and hybrid workforces,
• the importance of setting expectations and managing those expectations,
• determining new communication styles
• taking care of your employees without the face-to-face interaction.
While the webinar is free, organizers ask those wishing to participate to register online at it.ly/375evev.
The webinar begins at noon Dec. 3 online.