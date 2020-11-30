Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.