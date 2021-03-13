SHERIDAN — Picture yourself the day after graduating high school. You likely didn’t know what you didn’t yet know. It wasn’t until your first week of college or perhaps your first week on the job that you realized something in your educational background was missing.
Perhaps it was better time management skills. Or maybe you wish you had learned to cook something other than a Cup of Noodles in the microwave. Or, maybe it was learning that not all of the adults in your life were going to cut you slack for a missed deadline.
Wyoming State Board of Education recently kicked off a project aimed at evaluating and creating an ideal vision of a Wyoming high school graduate that can guide the board and the state in matters of education policy.
“We want to ensure students leave high school with confidence to head into the next path they choose,” said Ryan Fuhrman, SBE board president and Sheridan Junior High School assistant principal. “We don’t want them to just check all the boxes and then not be sure what they want to do. That doesn’t mean they all have to graduate and go to college, or be ready to go to college immediately, but we want them to be excited for their next path.”
Fuhrman added that by having a statewide conversation around the topic, he hopes the state can learn its strengths and weaknesses while simultaneously sharing where innovation is happening and where it’s working.
“We want to shift from just graduating to being ready for life,” Fuhrman said.
The project has just begun, with three phases outlined. Phase one will focus on establishing the state’s foundation — cataloguing graduation requirements, college entrance requirements and public conversations with stakeholders such as graduates, educators, boards, parents and businesses regarding their perspectives.
Phase two of the project will then focus on utilizing the data collected to develop a draft “Profile of a Graduate” and listening sessions to hear feedback on the profile.
The final phase will take that Profile of a Graduate and utilize it to develop possible approaches to graduation standards, gather additional public comment, approve a set of graduation standards by the SBE and develop plans to review rules and decision-making processes to support the Profile of a Graduate.
In a recent SBE meeting, the board heard from several recent graduates about what they had wished they’d known before leaving high school. More than one of those graduates commented on the need to have teachers hold students more accountable.
Abilene Philleo said the leniency teachers had showed her in high school kind of “kicked her in the butt” when she started college, especially as she was trying to figure out her priorities. She works full time and said it has been difficult to do that and do well in school.
Aubrianne Crosby echoed those sentiments, indicating she hoped teachers could help ensure students are learning while also emphasizing deadlines. She added that she didn’t know what she wanted to do after leaving high school, so additional guidance on picking a career path or even exploring more options while in high school would be beneficial.
The SBE has started hosting public listening sessions around the project, with two held this week and an additional two scheduled for March 22 and March 25.
In one of the virtual meetings conducted this week, WBE representatives asked attendees to share their thoughts about:
hopes and goals for students completing their K-12 education
skills needed to help them reach those goals
ways young people are or are not prepared for life after high school
skills and behaviors employers are seeking
experiences students should have before completing high school to ensure success
Fuhrman said this week in an interview with The Sheridan Press the Portrait of a Graduate project is completely separate from any funding questions the state may be facing.
“We know that is the million-pound gorilla in the room right now,” Fuhrman said. “But we have no purview over funding. We’re hoping to establish purposeful and meaningful standards.”
He added that he hopes the clear Portrait of a Graduate will help teachers who are often “caught in the middle” by clarifying exactly what students should know when they graduate and reassured school districts the project is something SBE hopes to accomplish with school districts not for them.
“There’s also always this fear that we’ll produce a slick picture or paper and then it just hangs on the wall or sits on a shelf,” Fuhrman said. “My hope is that we hear from Wyoming — from businesses and parents and anyone who cares about the future of our state — and get their opinion on what skills and attributes our K-12 system should teach.”
Fuhrman encouraged those seeking to get involved in the process to check the SBE website for additional information on the project and to attend listening sessions planned. He also asked Wyoming graduates to share their senior picture and thoughts about the project with the hashtag #WYOGrad on Twitter and Facebook.