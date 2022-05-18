SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Board of Education is partnering with eight school districts to host community sessions where stakeholders will learn about the new Wyoming Profile of a Graduate initiative; provide feedback on the draft profile; and connect local values and strengths to the draft profile.
Sheridan County School District 2 will host a community session May 19 from 4:30–6 p.m. at the Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office Board Room at 201 N. Connor St.
Each community session is designed to be a 90-minute in-person meeting that brings together up to 30 individuals representing a broad cross-section of the community: educators, board members, students, parents, community leaders, business/industry folks, faith-based leaders, youth workers, etc.
Stakeholders will participate in activities that draw on their unique experience and expertise and should plan to be present and engaged for the full length of the meeting.
In preparation for the session, those planning to attend are asked to review the following recommendations for the Wyoming Profile of a Graduate at edu.wyoming.gov/board/wyoming-profile-of-a-graduate.