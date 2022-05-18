SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education and Wyoming State Board of Education will host its next meet at 8:30 a.m. May 20 in Sheridan, as well as virtually via Zoom.
The board will initially convene as the SBCTE to receive a report on statewide activities involving Career and Technical Education. The board will hear presentations from students and sponsors involved in the following student organizations: ProStart, Skills USA and Future Business Leaders of America.
After reconvening as the Wyoming State Board of Education, the SBE will recognize Milken Award winner Rebecca Junge, a teacher at Journey Elementary School in Natrona County School District 1. To continue its effort on showcasing innovative programs the board will receive a presentation on running a classroom-based mini-bank from Jamie Irish, a fifth-grade teacher from Johnson County School District 1 .
The board will take action on recommendations for approval of alternative schedule applications and notifications of districts planning to continue on alternative schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. The board will receive a recommendation to move forward with a contract to conduct an impact study on the current Wyoming accountability system.
All SBE meetings are open to the public. The May 20 meeting will be held at the Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office at 201 N. Connor St. in Sheridan. To attend the meeting virtually, register in advance. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.