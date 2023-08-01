SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners is set for final consideration of a proposed land exchange near Dayton. The exchange has been the subject of criticism and questions since it came into the public eye two years after the process began.

The Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, land exchange proposes trading 628.35 acres of privately-owned land located east of Dayton for 560 acres of state-owned land located northwest of Dayton. An analysis of the proposal was prepared by the Office of State Lands and Investments April 12, 2021. The analysis included a letter of review from Wyoming Game and Fish Department saying, “both lands provide relatively similar hunting opportunities for mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, elk, and upland game birds.”

