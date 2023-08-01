SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners is set for final consideration of a proposed land exchange near Dayton. The exchange has been the subject of criticism and questions since it came into the public eye two years after the process began.
The Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, land exchange proposes trading 628.35 acres of privately-owned land located east of Dayton for 560 acres of state-owned land located northwest of Dayton. An analysis of the proposal was prepared by the Office of State Lands and Investments April 12, 2021. The analysis included a letter of review from Wyoming Game and Fish Department saying, “both lands provide relatively similar hunting opportunities for mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, elk, and upland game birds.”
Public commenters at the time had been critical of the WGFD assessment.
“This land is wild, beautiful, and virtually teeming with non-game birds and wildlife as well,” nearby landowner and now-State Lands Action Team Chair Rick Clark wrote in a letter addressed to the Office of State Lands and Investments at the time.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, was also critical of the exchange in 2021, particularly the lack of public information made available throughout the process. Western proposed a bill that would have required public notice to be issued within one month after a land exchange application is received by the Office of State Land and Investments. The version of the bill ultimately vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon changed the public notice requirement to within one month of the OSLI director deciding to continue with the land exchange, a process that can take up to a year to complete. In his veto message, Gordon said the changes would not have resulted in greater public awareness but rather fewer land exchange applications.
Clark said the State Lands Action Team, a body tasked by SBLC with negotiating with Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, is making progress in negotiations. The team of volunteers was formed in August 2021 and members include Clark, Western, Mike Barrett and Rick Parish. Members of the State Lands Action Team, though, remain critical of the exchange.
“We’re opposed for a lot of reasons,” Clark said. “Many, many reasons, I could probably list 20 or 30.”
Those reasons, Clark said, included the location of the land and the prevalence of wildlife.
Clark approached the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners during its Monday staff meeting and asked they consider requesting an SBLC public meeting regarding the exchange be held in Sheridan County before any final decision is made. The county commission’s only role in the land exchange would be to request a public meeting. He said the goal is to ensure public comment is considered in the process.
“I think we need to have every angle that we can to make sure that this land isn’t lost [by] the county,” Clark said.
Clark added the State Lands Action Team has requested public hearings from the Office of State Lands and Investments as well.
“That’s the purpose. To have this meeting… but it just never seems to happen,” he said. “So, if we can get some kind of meeting we’d be able to get some public input and find out where the public stands.”
With the SBLC meeting to discuss the land exchange scheduled for Thursday, the Columbus Peak land exchange final consideration would have to be tabled should SBLC oblige with a Sheridan County Commission request for a public meeting. There is no guarantee SBLC will oblige.
Sheridan County Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver said it would be viable to send an emailed letter to SBLC requesting the body host a public meeting ahead of any decisions related to the Columbus Peak land exchange.
The commission voted 3-0 to instruct Beaver to pen a letter requesting SBLC host a public meeting in Sheridan County regarding the land exchange before the body makes any final decisions; Chair Christi Haswell and Commissioner Allen Thompson were absent. The emailed letter was sent Monday.