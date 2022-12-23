SHERIDAN — Sheridan College staff and students concluded the third annual celebration of Native American History month in November.
Celebrations were an opportunity to recognize and commemorate the contributions and accomplishments of First Nations and indigenous communities.
Donovin Sprague, a faculty member from SC’s history department and advisor for the Native American Student Organization, organized and facilitated events that reflect Native American history within Sheridan County. Sprague said he wanted to put an emphasis on the tribes that were once native to Wyoming.
“Historically, it wasn’t just our neighboring tribes like the Crow, Cheyenne, Arapahoe or Shoshone,” Sprague said. “It is shown through archaeological studies in the last 150 years by the U.S. Forest Service that there were 45 different tribes that utilized the Bighorn Mountains.”
To portray this history, Sprague organized a photo exhibition inside Kooi Library titled “The Unquiet Utes,” which showcased photographs taken by T.W. Tolman that were originally published in Collier’s Weekly in the early 1900s. These photos depicted negotiations, camps, cavalry soldiers and the Ute Journey of 1906. There was also a reception at Kooi Library for the public to enjoy the exhibit Nov. 9.
Walter Tribley, Sheridan College’s president, expressed immense gratitude for the cultural events.
“It’s a value we hold at this institution. We are proud to invite the community to join our students and staff to remember and reflect upon our local history,” Tribley said. “I want to thank Dr. Sprague, other faculty and staff, and community members who took the time to join us in this commemoration.”
To conclude the events of the celebration, Sprague organized a presentation by Eva Flying, Chief Dull Knife College’s sixth sitting president and the first woman to occupy the role.
During her presentation, Flying admitted she started her education at Casper College and then transferred to the University of Montana but lacked focus and did not find herself career driven. When she decided to pursue higher education again, she arrived at Sheridan College, to which she attributed much of her success.
“I opened the gym at the Golden Dome in the mornings, and then I would shut down the library at night,” Flying recalled. “Those are the values that I still hold with my job in health and education.”
“We never stop learning, and that sounds like a cliché, but we never do,” Flying said. “When I was at Sheridan, I learned that I’m driven, I’m motivated, I can set goals, and I can achieve them, and from there, I have never stopped learning.”
Sprague said he asked Flying to present because of the obstacles she faced growing up on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
“Dropout rates within high school students on reservations is astronomical,” Sprague said. “I believe we need to instill in our students and future generations that success is possible by showing someone whom they can identify with; I’ve realized that’s what it’s all about — helping your own people.”