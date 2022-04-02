SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Dance Ensemble will present a performance titled “Perspective” April 8 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public. Choreography for the performance was developed by Sheridan College dance faculty member Stephanie Koltiska as well as a few student-produced works created by theater and dance majors.
“The show takes a close look at how we perceive ourselves as dancers and what dance really is and can be,” Koltiska said. “Dance is everywhere and there is a dancer within each of us.”
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.