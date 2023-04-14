SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an evening of Ukrainian music performed by the founding members of Gerdan, Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka, Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Gerdan will be joined by Sheridan College Director of Strings and Orchestra Studies Mark Elliot Bergman. The performers will also host a workshop Friday at 1 p.m. inside the choir room, W129. These events are free and open to the public.
Gerdan is a professional music ensemble based in Washington, D.C., that aims to bring the fire and the edge of melodic ideas and rhythms that capture the listener. Named after a multi-colored, intricately woven beaded necklace of different colors and shapes from the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine, Gerdan reflects the dazzling and exquisite necklace by creating original arrangements of traditional Ukrainian folk melodies and rhythms that represent their passion for blending the old with the new in a fresh, lively and beautiful style.
Gerdan’s extensive collection of authentic Ukrainian flutes and other traditional and modern instruments creates an unforgettable musical experience. The workshop scheduled for Friday allows students and community members to consider current events in Ukraine and explore the intersectionality between art, politics, war and culture.
For more information on this event or for a full schedule of events, see sheridan.edu/arts.