whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an evening of Ukrainian music performed by the founding members of Gerdan, Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka,  Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Gerdan will be joined by Sheridan College Director of Strings and Orchestra Studies Mark Elliot Bergman. The performers will also host a workshop Friday at 1 p.m. inside the choir room, W129. These events are free and open to the public.  

