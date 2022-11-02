SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Jazz Studies program, directed by Eric Richards, presents its first concert of the academic year Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts inside Kinnison Hall.
The event is free and open to the public.
The evening program covers a wide range of jazz styles including blues, cha-cha, shuffle, a contemporary ballad and New Orleans-flavored “2nd Line” funk.
“The Jazztet student combo is enthusiastically looking forward to the premiere of a new composition created by the members of the group,” Richards said. “Our student soloists are ready to display their improvisations for the audience.”
In addition to the premiere performance, the group will perform “Bags Groove” by Milt Jackson and “Contemplation” by McCoy Tyner.
The SC Jazz Ensemble will begin their portion of the performance with, “Hold the Mayo!” composed by Howard J. Rowe, Jr. Featured soloists are Mathew Tipich on piano, Aidan Weems on trombone and Jake Stroup on baritone saxophone. The second piece is titled “From A to Z” by Kris Berg and will feature Colin Stroup on guitar.
The third piece is titled “Picasso,” by Jon Anderson and arranged by Ryan Fraley. This piece will feature Mason Means on flügelhorn.
The concert finale is titled “The Crescent City Stomp,” composed by Richards. This New Orleans second-line romp will feature Mason Means on trumpet, Colin Stroup on guitar and Lily Duncan on drums.