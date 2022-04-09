SHERIDAN —Sheridan businesses are known for giving back, and in times of struggle, the community often bands together to support those same entrepreneurs.
Students are learning about that relationship in Sheridan College’s SP22 Principles of Management class, and will host a fundraiser for the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange from 12-4 p.m. April 23 in the Sheridan College Golden Dome. The Family Fun Day will feature music, food, cornhole, a silent auction, mini golf and more. Admission is a cash donation or household cleaning supplies, and all proceeds will go to the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.
“We are very excited that they chose us for this fundraiser. They have done an excellent job promoting it and bringing awareness to our organization, which has been fantastic,” Carla Trier, executive director of the Foster Parent Exchange said. “They have kind of broadened our reach by talking to businesses in Sheridan and Buffalo that maybe hadn’t heard of us.”
Stacey Wells, a Sheridan College industrial tech major and student in SP22, said a large facet of the class has been focused around putting together a community give back project.
“Giving back a little bit as you grow as a business, that’s what a good local business does,” Wells said.
Wells said she enrolled in the class to learn useful, on-the-job management skills. A large part of the class has focused on what it means to be a part of the community, and Wells said the fundraiser is part of that discussion. The 11 students in class selected the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange as their beneficiary because they wanted to have as local an impact with their efforts as possible.
“We all brought something to the table when it came to planning this project. We discussed what we thought would be the best organization to benefit,” Wells said. “We landed with the Foster Parent Exchange because we all felt it was important to stick close to home and to help locals. Our little drop in the bucket might make a difference for them.”
Cleaning products, she said, are something any family can use.
The class chose a late April date for their fundraiser so they will have time to analyze the event for its success before the semester ends.
“We will wrap up the project, do a reflection of what went well and what didn’t go well and where, as a business, how we could have made a change as we went and had a better outcome,” Wells said.
“It is a symbiotic relationship between a local business and the public. The people you are employing are your locals, and so if you want to be able to move as a business, you have to take care of the people you are pulling from,” she said. “That pool of potential employees, they are the ones that are going to work for you and you want to be a business that people want to work for.”
In choosing the Foster Parent Exchange, Wells said she has learned how many families benefit from public support systems.
“One of the things I have found interesting in planning for and talking about this event is that I am surprised at how many people say that they were a foster child,” Wells said. “Here in this quaint little sheltered community, it is amazing how many of our community has been personally affected by foster parent situations.”
The Foster Parent Exchange focuses on education, care, prevention and assistance for children in need. The organization provides and delivers care kits for kids going into foster care to support them as they make a transition into foster care, and also focuses on prevention, helping struggling families before escalating to foster situations.
“I think it is going to be an amazing day. They have worked hard to put together a great day,” Trier said.