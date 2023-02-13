image
Courtesy photo |

Dr. Rachel Kristiansen poses with her award outside her office on the Sheridan College campus on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

SHERIDAN — Rachel Kristiansen, Sheridan College psychology instructor, will commence the spring schedule of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series by presenting a lecture titled “Why is Stress Such a Pain in the Neck?” Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. After the lecture, refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

Stress is a mental state with which everyone is familiar, but most do not truly understand the effects. Kristiansen will explain how acute and chronic stress manifests in the brain and body, how it affects physical and mental health, and, most importantly, how to reduce stress.

