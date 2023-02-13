SHERIDAN — Rachel Kristiansen, Sheridan College psychology instructor, will commence the spring schedule of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series by presenting a lecture titled “Why is Stress Such a Pain in the Neck?” Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. After the lecture, refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.
Stress is a mental state with which everyone is familiar, but most do not truly understand the effects. Kristiansen will explain how acute and chronic stress manifests in the brain and body, how it affects physical and mental health, and, most importantly, how to reduce stress.
Kristiansen, a Sheridan native, is a full-time tenured faculty member in the psychology department at Sheridan College. She received her doctorate in experimental psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2011. During her graduate career, she studied various species of cetaceans (dolphins and whales) in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Pacific.
In addition, Kristiansen served as a research assistant in several projects with small primates, and her doctoral dissertation examined a factorial analysis of personality in horses across the globe. Kristiansen’s publications may be found in peer-reviewed journals such as zoo biology, the International Journal of Comparative Psychology and the Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior and Cognition. In 2017, Kristiansen completed a master’s in veterinary sciences focusing on animal shelter medicine from the University of Florida and a graduate certificate in nonprofit leadership. She currently serves as the animal care director for Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.
The Thickman Faculty Lecture Series is hosted by the Sheridan College Foundation and is funded by the Thickman Lecture Endowment.
For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700 or see sheridancollegefoundation.com