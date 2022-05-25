SHERIDAN — Sheridan College officials announced the massage therapy program has been reviewed and updated and will begin again this fall.
The revitalized program, which has been on hold for two years, can be completed in two semesters and prepares students to take the nationally recognized Massage & Bodywork Licensing Examination upon completion.
Massage therapy is a rapidly growing field with employment opportunities across the region. This Sheridan College certificate gives students the therapeutic skills and knowledge of the human body to succeed as a professional massage therapist.
“Massage Therapy is an important profession in our area and region,” said Sarah Sinclair, vice president of academic affairs. “It affords practitioners options including starting their own practice, travel with professional sports teams, work in physical therapy practices or chiropractic offices.”