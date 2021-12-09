SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present two free concerts in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts this weekend, both at 7 p.m.
The SC Symphony Orchestra will present “Monuments to Inspiration” Dec. 11. On Dec. 12, several SC ensembles will present SC Chamber Music: “Medieval Music to Modernity.”
The Symphony Orchestra concert is directed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman with Dr. Brooks Hafey as piano soloist. The program will feature works by Schubert, Beethoven and Saint-Saëns.
The Chamber Music Concert will feature the SC Viol Consort, Honors Quartet, Flute Choir and Winds Across the Bighorns Woodwind Quintet with music by Landini, Telemann, Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rota and more.
Both events are free and open to the public.