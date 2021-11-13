SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theatre Department will present “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Between 2010 and 2012, Strayed gave advice as “Sugar” for the literary website The Rumpus and later collected the letters into a book. Adapted for stage by Nia Vardalo, “Tiny Beautiful Things” personifies “Sugar” and the many letter writers who seek her help. Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.
According to Vardalo, “Sugar and the writers of the letters reveal themselves and we find ourselves in their conundrums and sorrows, in their lives lived and roads traveled.”
“Sugar” is portrayed by Amber Steier. The letter writers, more than 40, are portrayed by Gavin Creeden, Emme Rosenbaum and Cameron Allender.
“Everyone has something they can learn from this play, if not from the letters, then from Sugar’s answers,” Steier said.
This show contains adult themes and language and is not suitable for minors. Viewer discretion is advised. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for seniors and military, and $15 for adults and can be purchased at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.