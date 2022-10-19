whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts will host artist Coulter Fussell's work. 

Fussell will present an artist talk during an opening reception Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. for his show, "Fabrica," which will be on display through early December. 

