10-18-22 PEOPLE science lectureweb.jpg
Buy Now

JP Cavigelli, collections manager of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College, will give a lecture titled “The Green River Formation: A Paleontological Overview,” Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — JP Cavigelli, collections manager of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College, will give a lecture titled “The Green River Formation: A Paleontological Overview,” Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Agriculture Center, room 201. Cavigelli’s lecture is a part of Sheridan College’s 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series. This event is free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you